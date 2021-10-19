Indonesia's Jokowi urges developed countries to commit to climate funding goals

BEBATU, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged developed countries on Tuesday (Oct 19) to commit to their pledge to provide financing for poorer countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at this month's UN climate conference.

Rich countries have missed a target to raise US$100 billion a year to support developing countries in their climate action projects, which experts say could break down trust at the Oct 31 to Nov 12 COP26 conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

"It's impossible if we don't get funding help. If we don't have the technology, it's also difficult," the president, who is popularly known as Jokowi, told Reuters on Tuesday after planting a patch of mangrove in the village of Bebatu on Borneo island.

Indonesia, the world's eight-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has pledged to cut back its carbon emissions to 29 per cent below business-as-usual by its own efforts, but with the help of international funding and transfer of technology, it believes it could increase the reduction to up to 41 per cent.

The country earlier this year brought forward its long-term target to reach carbon neutrality to 2060 or sooner, from 2070 initially, which includes plans to phase out the use of coal-fired plants.