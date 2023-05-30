Indonesia's coordinating minister orders investigation into alleged Constitutional Court leak on parliamentary election

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s coordinating minister for politics, legal and security Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin urged the police to investigate a possible leak involving a Constitutional Court verdict that could potentially change the way the country runs its parliamentary election.

Mr Mahfud was responding to claims made by former deputy justice minister, Mr Denny Indrayana, who on Sunday (May 28) said that the court has allegedly repealed the so-called “open-list proportional representation” system for Indonesia’s parliamentary election.

The system allows Indonesians to directly vote for a particular candidate. It was adopted in 2009, replacing the highly critcised “closed proportional system” where voters can only vote for a political party at the polls.

“This morning I received important information. The MK will rule for the legislative election to return to the closed proportional system, back to picking a party logo (on the ballot papers),” Mr Indrayana said in a statement referring to the Constitutional Court by its Indonesian initials.

The former deputy minister claimed that the information came from “a person whose credibility I trust greatly”, adding that only three of the nine Constitutional Court judges purportedly agreed to keep the more transparent system in place.