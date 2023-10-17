Analysis: Fear of a Jokowi political dynasty in Indonesia deepens after controversial court ruling

JAKARTA: A wave of condemnation has been growing in Indonesia - with some of the dissenting voices from within the judicial circle itself - after the country’s Constitutional Court made last-minute changes to the requirements for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

This comes just days before registration for possible contenders in next year’s election opens on Thursday (Oct 19).

Analysts say the changes greatly favour President Joko Widodo, clearing the path for his 36-year-old son Gibran Rakabuming Raka to participate in next February’s presidential election and for the outgoing president - who is barred from running for a third term by the country’s Constitution - to build his own political dynasty.

Indonesia’s election law previously required all presidential and vice presidential candidates to be at least 40 years of age.

But on Monday, Indonesia’s Constitutional Court - which is chaired by the president’s brother-in-law Professor Anwar Usman - amended this provision by allowing people who have been previously elected to regional posts to participate in the presidential election regardless of their age.

Mr Rakabuming is currently the mayor of Solo City in Central Java. He was elected into office in 2020 and sworn in the following year.

“This ruling can be considered as an odd and political ruling,” Mdm Titi Anggraini, an expert on election laws from University of Indonesia told CNA.

The court’s decision comes as the mayor was being considered as a possible running mate for Mr Prabowo Subianto, the current defence minister who has been leading the popularity polls ahead of next year’s election.

Analysts say the court might have ruled differently if Mr Rakabuming had not been considered for the ticket or if the court was not helmed by the mayor’s uncle.