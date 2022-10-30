‘I threw all my medicines away’: Parents in Indonesia worried over drug safety after cases of contamination

Mdm Dewi said she will not give any medicines to her children, at least for now. Instead, she intends to use a cold compress if a family member has a fever, or resort to herbal remedies if they catch a cold.

“We bought these medicines because the government said they were safe. The fact that the government later admitted that some were not safe really shattered my confidence in how drug safety is assessed and monitored here (in Indonesia),” she said.

“I won’t be giving any medication to my children unless they are really ill.”

Unlike Mdm Dewi however, Mdm Kurniawati said she still has some confidence in medications prescribed by doctors.

“It is a difficult time to be a parent in Indonesia. On one hand, we are still in a pandemic. We are also entering the rainy season when people are more prone to getting sick. But on the other hand, you cannot be 100 per cent sure what medication is safe to consume,” she said.

The Indonesian health ministry said on Thursday (Oct 27) that more than 260 children, some as young as six months old, have been diagnosed with AKI. Out of this group, 157 died from the illness. The majority of those who died were under the age of five.

“Sixty-one per cent of patients were already in the third stage of kidney failure. Their body produced no urine because the kidney has already failed to perform its metabolism function,” Health Ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril told a press conference on Thursday, adding that this was the reason why many have died from the illness.

An expert interviewed by CNA expressed worry that this might be the tip of the iceberg, with more cases going unreported in the vast archipelago.

CONTAMINATION PROCESS STILL A MYSTERY

Indonesia began examining syrup medications sold in the country after authorities in Gambia found links between AKI cases in the African nation with four cough syrups manufactured in India. Gambia has reported more than 70 AKI deaths.

Cases in Gambia and Indonesia appeared to be unrelated since the four Indian-manufactured medications are not sold in the Southeast Asian nation. However, traces of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol were found in AKI patients in both nations.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol are colourless and odourless alcohols that can be deadly even in small amounts. Ingesting them can lead to stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. It can also damage the kidney, liver and central nervous system.

Both chemicals are commonly used in a variety of industrial applications such as manufacturing paint and ink, or as a component for brake fluid.

According to Indonesian regulations, the two toxic substances should not have been found in medications. This led authorities to suspect that they might have been introduced as contaminants in the solutions used to dilute the medicines.