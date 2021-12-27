Cautionary tale: Death of young woman in West Java raises questions on contract marriage in Indonesia

WHAT EXACTLY IS CONTRACT MARRIAGE?

In Indonesia’s context, contract marriages are temporary arrangements between a man and a woman that exist for a specific time frame, usually lasting from a few days to months in exchange for money. It is believed that foreigners have used such marriages to circumvent the sins of premarital sex.

According to Devie Rahmawati, a social issues researcher with the University of Indonesia, such arrangements have been taking place in tourist destinations like Puncak in Bogor and Cianjur in West Java since the late 1980s.

They often involve middlemen and the weddings are done in accordance with Islamic nuptial requirements known in Indonesia as nikah siri. However, such marriages are not recognised by the state.

Research also showed that such marriages have been happening in some parts of Central Java, Mdm Rahmawati added.

“From a marital relations perspective, according to a certain belief, this marriage is not a problem. But according to the state, a marriage should bring goodness to those involved and legal protection will be given to them, especially when they have offspring,” she noted.

She said that the challenge in such marriages is getting recognition from the state. “Especially if there are incidents in the marriage that are not good, such as sexual violence, sexual exploitation, and exploitation of the rights of women and children,” she explained.

Head of the national commission of violence against women Andy Yentriyani added that contract marriages put women at risk.

She also asserted that every religion views marriage as an honourable institution, as it is fundamental in the formation of families, which are the foundations for society.

“I think not a single religion wants a marriage to be treated arbitrarily just to legalise a sexual relationship,” said Mdm Yentriyani.

Cianjur locals interviewed by CNA said that contract marriages do happen in the community.

“Yes, there are quite a few of them here,” said Cianjur based snack-seller Syahdan, who goes by one name.

“Perhaps some of them believe it is better to be in such marriages than having premarital sex which is haram, or hiring prostitutes which could expose them to diseases such as AIDS, so they choose contract marriage.

“But on the other hand, there are also disadvantages … There have been cases when the women were demanding and just left their husbands or vice versa,” the 21-year-old said.

Ms Irma, 23, also confirmed that there are some people in her village who are in contract marriages. “I don’t approve of it though, because it is fake,” said the woman, who also goes by one name.

Meanwhile, Mdm Erawati argued that strictly speaking, Ms Sarah was not wed via a contract marriage. She said that while there was a financial arrangement, the marriage with the foreigner did not have an agreed time frame.