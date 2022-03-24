As global palm oil prices rise, cooking oil stock runs low in Indonesia’s retail outlets

JAKARTA: Indonesia has been hit by an increase in cooking oil price and scarcity across the archipelago for the past few months, prompting President Joko Widodo and other officials to step in.

Many Indonesians have been complaining that the commodity is nowhere to be found, or sold at a price that is out of reach for the lower income class which makes up a substantial bulk of the country’s 270 million population.

In recent weeks, local media have been showing images of people queuing for the essential commodity as well as empty shelves at mini markets and supermarkets.

The shortage is an irony since Indonesia is the world’s biggest crude palm oil (CPO) producer and the cooking oil produced and used by most people in the country is made from it, said Ombudsman member Yeka Hendra Fatika on Mar 15 during a webinar addressing the problem. Ombudsman is tasked to monitor public services.

Jakarta-based chicken soup and porridge seller Listiana, who goes by one name, told CNA that she has been facing difficulties in getting hold of cooking oil for the past few weeks.

The 40-year-old Indonesian used to buy cooking oil at a mini market near her place but since it has become hard to find, she now is forced to buy bulk cooking oil which is available at a traditional market where CNA met her. Bulk cooking oil is oil sold in a plastic bag. It has no brand and it is not packaged.