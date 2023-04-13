Indonesia’s anti-corruption agency leaders probed over alleged ethics violations

JAKARTA: The supervisory board of Indonesia’s anti-corruption commission on Wednesday (Apr 12) questioned five leaders in the agency over alleged ethics violations in relieving a former investigation director of his duties.

This came after Mr Endar Priantoro reported two members of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) - chairman Firli Bahuri and secretary-general Cahya Harefa - to the supervisory board last week after he was dismissed.

According to the Jakarta Post, KPK supervisory board member Albertina Ho said that all five commissioners - namely Mr Bahuri as well as KPK deputy chairmen Nawawi Pomolango, Nurul Ghufron, Alexander Marwata and Johanis Tanak - have been questioned.

“We questioned all the (leaders) from morning to evening,” she reportedly said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Priantoro and Ms Harefa were already summoned for questioning on Monday.

Following the report made by Mr Priantoro, the KPK insisted that his dismissal was in line with the ending of his employment contract on Mar 31, according to the Jakarta Post.

However, the police, who appointed Mr Priantoro to his position in the KPK, insist that he remains part of the anti-graft agency. A letter signed by national police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that the police have decided for Mr Priantoro to stay with the KPK.

"Yes, Brigadier General Endar Priantoro is still with the KPK," national police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters on Apr 1.

Local media speculated that Mr Priantoro was removed from KPK due to disagreements with Mr Bahuri on raising the status of a corruption probe to the investigation stage. The case is believed to be related to alleged financial wrongdoings involving former Jakarta governor and potential presidential election candidate Anies Baswedan.