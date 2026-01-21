Regent of Indonesia’s Pati regency arrested for suspected graft offences

PATI, Indonesia: An Indonesian regent who had previously made headlines after he was targeted following local tax protests was arrested for his alleged involvement in a corruption case linked to the appointment of village officials in Central Java.

Officers from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Pati Regent Sudewo in a sting operation on Monday (Jan 19).

The arrest of the Gerindra party politician was confirmed by KPK spokesman Budi Prasetyo. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chairman of Gerindra.

“Correct, one of the parties secured in the sting operation in Pati is Mr SDW,” Budi was quoted as saying by local news outlet Kompas, referring to Sudewo. Pati is a regency in Central Java, about a nine-hour train journey from capital Jakarta.

On Tuesday, Sudewo - who like many Indonesians goes by one name - denied the allegations levelled against him before being detained at the KPK detention centre in Jakarta.

"I'm speaking frankly. As for whether or not you believe me, please. I haven't, I've never discussed it formally or informally with anyone, not even the village head. I've never discussed it with all the village heads in Pati Regency,” he was quoted as saying by Kompas.

Sudewo further claimed that the report against him was made by a village head who did not support him during the 2024 regional elections.