Indonesia counterterrorism agency mulls parole for former militant leaders

JAKARTA: Indonesia is considering parole for two former leaders of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network and amnesty for its jailed members, senior officials said, after 1,300 former members pledged their loyalty to the country.

The al Qaeda-linked JI was accused of orchestrating some of the deadliest attacks in Indonesia's recent history, including the bombing of Bali nightclubs in 2002 that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreigners, and of a Jakarta hotel in 2003 that killed 12 people.

The plan follows the announcement by senior members in June that the network was being disbanded.

Eddy Hartono, head of Indonesia's counterterrorism agency told Reuters there were 115 former JI members currently imprisoned and the agency might propose to the government parole for ex-leaders Abu Rusdan and Para Wijayanto.

Abu Rusdan led JI at the time of the Bali bombings and was jailed in 2003 for three years for sheltering a militant who carried out the attack and was later executed.

He was jailed again in 2022 for six years because he remained an active member of a banned network.

Para Wijayanto, JI leader from 2009 to 2019 was sentenced for seven years in prison in 2020.

"We will consult with the ministry. If they meet the legal requirements, we will propose (the parole)," Eddy said.