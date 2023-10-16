Indonesia court rejects moves to change eligibility rules for president, VP candidates

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court on Monday (Oct 16) rejected several petitions seeking to change eligibility rules for presidential and vice presidential candidates, complicating a widely anticipated bid by the incumbent leader's son to run on an election ticket next year.

The Constitutional Court was delivering rulings on a series of similar petitions on Monday, amid growing criticism of what sources say are efforts by outgoing President Joko Widodo to build a political dynasty and retain influence long after leaving office.

The world's third-biggest democracy is set to vote in simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on Feb 14 next year.

Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, while ex-Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan is a distant third.