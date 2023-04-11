Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia court to rule on appeal against order to delay elections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia court to rule on appeal against order to delay elections

Indonesia court to rule on appeal against order to delay elections

FILE PHOTO: A supporter wears a mask of Indonesia's Joko Widodo as he attends a carnival during a campaign rally in Tangerang, Banten province, Indonesia, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

11 Apr 2023 01:38PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 01:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: An Indonesian court was due on Tuesday (Apr 11) to decide an appeal by the country's election commission against a controversial lower court order to delay 2024 presidential and general elections by two years.

Proceedings were underway on Tuesday at the Jakarta High Court ahead of the ruling on the appeal by the commission, or KPU, which could either ease or deepen uncertainty over whether the elections can go ahead as scheduled in February 2024.

The Mar 2 ruling by the Central Jakarta district court stunned politicians in Indonesia, after it ordered all election activities be stopped because of a complaint by an obscure party whose application to run was denied.

Many legal experts have said the court overstepped its jurisdiction and the KPU has said it would forge ahead with preparations, despite the order.

The delaying of the polls has also stirred an older debate on whether President Joko Widodo should be allowed to stay in power longer than the maximum two five-year terms permitted by the constitution, as some of his allies have advocated.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, is in the final year of his second term and has said he is against extending terms and supports the election commission's appeal.

Another political party last week filed a similar lawsuit at the same district court against the KPU over its election procedures and is also seeking a delay in the vote, according to the court's website.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

Indonesia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.