Indonesia probes suspected data breach on COVID-19 app

JAKARTA: Indonesia is investigating a suspected security flaw in a COVID-19 test-and-trace app that left exposed personal information and the health status of 1.3 million people, a health ministry official said on Tuesday (Aug 31).

Researchers from encryption provider vpnMentor said personal information in the Indonesia Health Alert Card (eHAC) app, often required to be used by travellers, was accessible "due to the lack of protocols put in place by the app's developers".

Anas Ma'ruf, a health ministry official overseeing data, said the government was looking into the potential breach, but said the potential flaw was in an earlier version of the app, which has not been used since July.

"The eHAC from the old version is different from the eHAC system that is a part of the new app," he said. "Right now, we're investigating this suspected breach."