Indonesia official says vaccines help Jakarta reach 'herd immunity'

JAKARTA: Weeks after the Delta variant of the coronavirus ripped through Jakarta, the Indonesian capital has reached "herd immunity", the city's deputy governor said, ahead of an expected decision by the president on Monday (Aug 23) on whether to extend COVID-19 curbs.

For much of last month, Jakarta was devastated by the outbreak with inundated hospitals, oxygen shortages and COVID-19 patients dying at home, but in recent weeks case numbers have dropped sharply, while vaccination rates have climbed.

On Jul 12, Jakarta recorded more than 14,600 infections, but by Sunday the figure had fallen to 700.

"Jakarta has entered the green zone and has reached herd immunity," deputy Jakarta governor Ahmad Rizia Patria told reporters on Sunday.

The deputy governor was referring to high vaccination rates in the capital, where more than 54 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated and most have received one shot.

Nationally, just over 11 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated since the Southeast Asian nation began its inoculation program this January.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia said the deputy governor had misunderstood the concept of herd immunity.

"Even if we reach 100 per cent vaccine coverage, the immunity level is still below 80 per cent," he said, adding that vaccine efficacy levels were only about 55 per cent.