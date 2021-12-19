‘I thought about quitting school’: Pandemic takes a toll on Indonesia undergraduates as depression cases rise

“Art can serve as a therapy for them. Some people can release stress through singing or drawing. Tearing pieces of paper or scribbling can already help them cope with whatever they are feeling inside and communicate their thoughts through visual languages,” Ira Adriati, a fine arts lecturer who has been helping the group with its art therapy programme, told CNA.

“The goal is not to produce good works of art. But to make them feel better than the way they feel before.”

“LIFE IS BETTER FOR ME NOW”

According to the Education Ministry, deteriorating mental health among students was the main reason for reopening universities in October and introducing hybrid learning with a mix of online and in-person classes.

“Getting students back to campus will not only allow students to develop technical and people skills, which cannot be achieved through online learning, but also reinvigorate the social interactions needed to keep students’ spirit and well-being healthy,” Nizam, the director general, said.

The ministry has also enacted a regulation to eradicate sexual violence, bullying and intolerance, which Nizam said would eradicate some of the root causes of depression among students.

The government, he said, was also developing the so-called “Academic Health System” by making campuses more health conscious and environmentally friendly.

“We are pushing for a healthier, safer and more comfortable academic environment. If this is achieved, we will see healthier and happier students and academics,” he said.

Suryo said he is happy that his university has reopened.

He decided to return to Jakarta in September 2020, thinking that it would be better for his studies. For the past one year, he has been renting a room near his university so he can take advantage of the campus’s free Wi-Fi.

“The campus was quiet. It was like a ghost town. But there have been a number of students who decided to come back to Jakarta because they too were having problems with Internet connection back home,” he said.

“We don’t go to the same faculty. We are from different provinces. But we became close friends because of our shared problems: Learning remotely from our respective villages.

“Life is better for me now. It is a far cry from a year ago,” he said, adding that he eventually got his grades up and retained his scholarship.

“With my campus reopening, I think things will only get better for me mentally and emotionally.”