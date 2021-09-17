Indonesia's demographic dividend threatened by lengthy COVID-19 school closures

JAKARTA/DENPASAR: Ni Kadek Suriani was looking forward to starting her second year of junior high school last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Then her parents lost their jobs and she was forced to help scratch a living on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali.

"I had time selling tissues at traffic lights," the 13-year-old, wearing a black Metallica T-shirt, recalled at the headquarters of local charity Bali Street Mums, which now sponsors her studies.

Experts say a pandemic-induced economic shock and closing of schools for more than a year has been devastating blow for many of Indonesia's 68 million students.

It also threatens to undermine Indonesian President Joko Widodo's plan to create a top-five global economy by 2045 driven by a skilled workforce.

"Indonesia had a major learning crisis prior to the pandemic, and our model indicates that it has gotten much worse," Noah Yarrow, an education specialist at the World Bank and co-author of a report released on Friday (Sep 17), told Reuters.

"Children are learning much less than they should for a competitive globalised economy."

Highlighting Indonesia's shift from bad education outcomes to dreadful ones, a World Bank report released on Friday calculated the pandemic will leave more than 80 per cent of 15-year-olds below the minimum reading proficiency level identified by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

That is a sharp rise from the 70 per cent of students who could not reach the basic literacy benchmark in testing by the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) in 2018, which put Indonesia in the bottom 8 per cent of 77 participating nations.

Before the pandemic, and despite going to school for more than 12 years, the average Indonesian student had effective learning for only 7.8 years, the World Bank said. That fell to 6.9 years by July this year according to the Bank's most optimistic modelling.

The loss of learning during the pandemic will cost students at least US$253 billion in lifetime earnings, the report estimated.