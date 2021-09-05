Long quest for COVID-19 vaccines in remote Indonesia as insufficient supply hampers efforts

DISPARITY ACROSS PROVINCES

Head of East Sumba parliament Ali Oemar Fadaq said that the vaccine supply in his region has been limited and vaccinators only work two days a week. By the third day, they would run out of stock, he said.

Out of 200,000 eligible people in the regency, only 42,000 have received their first dose and 17,000 their second.

He expressed regret at the situation, as East Sumba is one of the three regencies in East Nusa Tenggara province that have been classified as a red zone. This is defined by the government as an area with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“Mr Jokowi himself warned that East Nusa Tenggara must be careful,” Mr Fadaq told CNA, adding that East Sumba only has one hospital with a capacity of 100 patients.

He does not know the reason for the limited supply but revealed that the vaccines come in small batches, such as 100 vials for 500 to 1,000 people.

“The local government has done its best (to contain COVID-19), but there are many limitations,” said Mr Fadaq, who contracted COVID-19 in July.

“Here in villages, people have to go tens or hundreds of kilometres to a health centre which is located in the regency’s capital. Some people ride a horse because the roads are not connected,” he said.

As of Friday (Sep 3), about 802,419 people in the East Nusa Tenggara province or 20.9 per cent of the provincial target have received their first dose.

It is far behind capital Jakarta, which has achieved its initial target of 7.5 million doses in July. A total of 9.7 million people have received their first dose as of Sep 3.

Dr Tarmizi, the central government’s COVID-19 vaccination spokeswoman, acknowledged that there have been cases where people had to travel far to get vaccinated. This was despite the government mobilising the military and police to do door-to-door vaccination in many areas, especially the outermost islands, she said.

“There are definitely such cases because there are only 160 million vaccine doses when 426 million vaccine doses are needed. How to distribute the vaccines well?

“We can’t distribute the vaccines to all villages because then one village will only get one vial. So we ask people who haven't had the chance to be vaccinated to be patient," Dr Tarmizi told CNA in August.

As of Friday, Indonesia has received about 190 million doses of vaccines, which is 44 per cent of the supply needed to inoculate 208 million people.

Among the vaccines approved to be used in Indonesia are Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Pfizer.

The vaccines were firstly prioritised for medical and other essential workers as well as senior citizens. Regions such as Jakarta, Java and Bali which had the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were also given priority over other areas.

When more vaccines became available, they were sent to capital provinces, and from there, disseminated to other regencies, districts and towns.

Mr Bambang Heriyanto, secretary and spokesman of Bio Farma, the country’s state-owned vaccine producer and distributor of the COVID-19 vaccines, said it encountered limited storage and distribution capacity on the ground.

The existing vaccine distribution channels have to accommodate routine non-COVID-19 vaccines as well as large numbers of COVID-19 vaccines, he said in a press conference on Aug 24.

“That is why we collaborate with many parties including local governments regarding storage facilities and vaccine distribution. We hope that every part of Indonesia will soon get enough vaccines,” said Mr Heriyanto.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi also said on Aug 24 that about 80.7 million doses of vaccines would arrive in September.

“Therefore, people of Indonesia, local governments do not have to worry, we will definitely send enough (vaccines) to the regions,'' he said in a press conference.

Despite the long wait, Mr Hura, the farmer in Nias, said he would continue searching for vaccination opportunities. He said he was willing to go the extra mile, especially since he wanted to fly to the provincial capital Medan in October to apply for a job.

Current requirements only allow people who have received their first dose to fly.

“I beg the authorities to add more vaccines and inform the people about the vaccination schedule in a timely manner because we do want to get vaccinated.”