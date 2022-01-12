Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Indonesia rolls out COVID-19 booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Indonesia rolls out COVID-19 booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread

Indonesia rolls out COVID-19 booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread

A woman receives a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during a third dose vaccination campaign at a South Tangerang Regional General Hospital in Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan 12, 2022. (Photo: AP/Tatan Syuflana)

12 Jan 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 12:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia kicked off its COVID-19 booster programme for the general public on Wednesday (Jan 12), as the world's fourth most populous nation hit an almost three-month high in cases amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

Elderly and immunocompromised residents, who are being prioritised in the programme, queued up at local health centres to boost their defences against a virus that has infected more than 4 million Indonesians.

"I feel safer," said Nurlaeni, 77, after receiving her booster on Wednesday morning. "There's more Omicron now, so I feel relieved."

"For me, for my family, this will protect our health," agreed Rosita Wati, 62, also in the line. "Our immunity will be better."

The booster roll-out comes amid concern about the spread of the Omicron variant in Indonesia, a densely populated developing nation that was hit with a crippling Delta wave in July.

On Tuesday, Indonesia recorded 802 new cases, the highest in almost three months, with senior Cabinet minister Luhut Panjaitan saying that numbers could peak in February.

President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday that boosters would be offered free for all those eligible, after initial discussion about charging for boosters sparked controversy.

The booster roll-out, for which the Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Zifivax vaccines have been approved, is running in parallel with the main COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Indonesia has pledged to vaccinate more than 208 million of its 270 million people, but less than 56 per cent of that target population has received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to health ministry data.

Experts say vaccine hesitancy and logistics in the sprawling archipelago have slowed distribution.

Booster shots in Indonesia will be administered as half doses, in line with studies that confirmed the efficacy of that dosage, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Indonesia COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us