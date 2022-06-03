Indonesia cow farmers caught off guard as foot and mouth disease re-emerges ahead of Idul Adha

JAKARTA: Indonesian cattle farmer Dio Nurdin Setiawan, 30, noticed something unusual in one of his cows in early May.

Besides a high fever and a runny nose, it was breathing fast and displayed a lack of appetite. Its saliva was also foamy, said Mr Setiawan, who is based in Gresik, East Java.

Within days, his other cows exhibited the same symptoms, and their hooves started to blister and fester, he told CNA.

Mr Setiawan, who has been a farmer for seven years, has never seen his cattle suffer so much.

“On May 5, officers from the livestock agency came to my farm and found out that all 20 of my cows tested positive for foot and mouth disease (FMD).

“The disease spreads fast, and so after one contracted it, the others in the stall got it too,” he said.

Indonesia was declared free of FMD in 1986, so when officials announced in early May that the contagious disease has spread among cows in East Java, it came as a shock.

Soon after, the authorities said some cows in Aceh also suffered from FMD.

On May 9, President Joko Widodo ordered the agriculture minister to impose a regional lockdown for cows to prevent the disease from spreading to other areas.

He also requested the national police chief to keep a close eye on the movement of livestock from areas where FMD cases have been found.

“Form a task force, so that it is clear who will be in charge,” said Jokowi, as the president is popularly known.

But the disease eventually spread to 16 out of 34 provinces, infecting at least 20,723 cows as of May 22. These provinces have 5.4 million cows in total.

Farmers whose cows have been infected by FMD suffered losses as they had to slaughter the infected animals. In some rare instances, the cattle have died.

There are now also concerns that there may not be enough livestock for Idul Adha, an important Islamic fest where Muslims slaughter animals and share the meat with the poor.

This year, the festival falls in early July.