Bali hotels won’t ask for proof of marriage under new criminal code: Tourism chief

JAKARTA: Bali’s tourism chief Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun said that foreigners should not be deterred from visiting the island after the Indonesian parliament passed a Bill criminalising premarital sex and cohabitation.

Under the new criminal code passed on Tuesday (Dec 6), people who have sex outside of marriage or cohabit can be reported to the police. However, those who break the law can only be reported to the authorities by their parents, spouses or their children.

Taking effect in three years' time, the punishment for premarital sex would be one-year jail maximum or a fine of 10 million rupiah (US$640).

For cohabitation, the punishment would be six months imprisonment or a fine of 10 million rupiah.

The Bill raised fears that foreigners would be deterred from travelling to Indonesia, including to the resort island of Bali.

In an interview with CNA on Wednesday, Mr Pemayun said that travellers have no cause for worry.

“Don’t worry because based on our discussions with the various hotel and tourism associations, hotels won’t be asking for marital status (documentation),” he said.

“When people arrive at a hotel, they arrive for leisure. They will be treated just like now (without being checked for their marital status).”

Putu Winastra, who heads the Bali chapter of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies Association also said: “No need to make such a fuss.”

“People who come to Bali will still feel comfortable because the hotels will ensure their privacy. If they arrive with their partners, the hotels will give them a room,” he said.

“I am sure the hotels will never ask for your marriage certificate. Whether you are married or not, they will never ask you because it’s a private matter.

“And I have spoken to the association of hotel general managers, they will keep people’s marital status private.”

Mr Winastra’s and Mr Pemayun’s remarks came amid concerns that the new criminal code could hurt Indonesia’s economy which is just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travellers from Australia make up the biggest group of foreign travellers to Bali, with around a million of them visiting the island of the Gods annually before the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Australian government said that it was seeking more information on the new penal code as it may impact its citizens in Indonesia.

But Mr Winastra said there is no reason to avoid the resort island.

“We don’t want tourists to avoid Bali. With the G20 being held in Bali recently, the exposure was good so people travelled to Bali.

“We are optimistic in 2023, there will be an increase in visits, so we hope the criminal code won’t have any effect because the hotels will ensure people’s privacy,” said Mr Winastra.