Spate of cyberattacks in Indonesia shines spotlight on complacency, public education

JAKARTA: Many Indonesian journalists were waiting for an online press conference by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) to begin last week, but its Youtube channel showed a foreigner giving a live presentation on cryptocurrency.

Puzzled by this, reporters sought an explanation from the agency’s spokesperson, only to be informed that BNPB’s Youtube channel has been hacked.

The incident was among 1.4 billion Internet traffic anomalies or cyberattacks in Indonesia this year, said Mr Anton Setiyawan, spokesman of the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN).

“Traffic anomalies are something we can technically classify as cyberattacks because they are something abnormal. Like scanning and sending malware, that is an attack," Mr Setiyawan explained to CNA on Thursday (Dec 16).

He noted that cyberattacks in Indonesia have significantly increased this year. The number of traffic anomalies stood at around 495 million in 2020.

Mr Setiyawan and other experts interviewed by CNA noted that there has been a spate of cyberattacks on government agencies and corporations recently.

When asked about the root causes, they said that complacency, low digital literacy and lack of human capacity may be among the major factors involved.

Stringent measures must be taken immediately to prevent further cases, they also said.