Dangdut quandary: Indonesia folk pop industry grapples with uncertainties amid pandemic

JAKARTA: With full makeup and glitzy outfit, Netha Salsabila used to mesmerise the audience when she performed dangdut, Indonesia’s folk pop music famous for its upbeat melodies.

The 32-year-old, who goes by the moniker Ranesa Queen, is a dangdut singer in the Indonesian city of Madiun, East Java.

Like many other dangdut performers, she was forced to switch jobs and change her lifestyle because of COVID-19.

When the pandemic broke out last year, her world turned upside down from performing shows at night to cooking food for her customers in the early hours of the morning.

“The reason I changed my job is that many events were cancelled due to the difficulty of obtaining a permit for holding celebratory events such as weddings and birthdays,” she told CNA.

“So I switched to culinary and now I sell food online such as fried catfish.”

Dangdut performances usually involve singing, live music and dancing.

In a normal situation, they are not difficult to host. However, putting all the elements together during the pandemic is not an easy task, particularly when live events open to a large audience are not allowed.

With the many movement and gathering restrictions imposed in public places, dangdut artistes and musicians have found it difficult to make a living as there are no opportunities for any public performances.

Singers and musicians interviewed by CNA admitted they now earn significantly less than before as dangdut artistes. Many said they could not wait to get back on stage again when all the restrictions are lifted so they could continue with their performances.

Often touted as the national music of Indonesia, dangdut as a genre arrived in Southeast Asia (namely Indonesia and Malaya) in the late 1950s, said music experts.

Originally developed by infusing Malay music with Hindi and Arabic influences, dangdut in its contemporary version also includes many Indonesian folk elements.

Dangdut’s popularity reached its peak in the 1990s especially in Indonesia when it was both a medium of mass entertainment as well as a platform to promote national messages and popular narratives.