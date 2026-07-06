Indonesia daycare abuse case grows to 27 suspects, police say

JAKARTA: Indonesian police named 14 more people as suspects in an alleged child abuse and neglect case at a daycare centre in Yogyakarta city, an official said on Monday (Jul 6), bringing the number of suspects to 27 people in a case which has sparked outrage in the country.

Police raided the daycare centre in late April, and said they found dozens of children aged between two and six years old with their hands and feet tied. Some children were tied to doors.

Police arrested 13 people at the time, including the owner of the Little Aresha daycare, its principal and caregivers, on suspicion of alleged child abuse and neglect. The daycare centre, located in the cultural city of Yogyakarta, was also operating without a licence, police said.

The new suspects included 10 caregivers, a security officer and administration staff, Apri Sawitri, head of child protection at Yogyakarta's police criminal investigation unit, told Reuters.

Apri said the caregivers were named suspects because it is alleged that they "took part" in the child abuse and neglect, while the security officer and other staff are alleged to have "allowed" it to happen.