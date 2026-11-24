JAKARTA: At first glance, the plan looked simple.

Indonesia has millions of hectares of land that have lost their biological productivity, economic value or ecological functions, degraded by forest fires, floods, logging and unsustainable farming practices.

At the same time, the world’s fourth most populous country wants to achieve food self-sufficiency to feed its 290 million people. Southeast Asia’s largest economy also wants to boost biofuel production and reduce its dependence on imported energy amid disruptions to global oil supplies.

So why not turn these degraded lands into productive farms and plantations to grow food crops and feedstocks for biofuels? That way Indonesia does not have to clear primary forests to make way for new plantations.

That is the idea behind a proposal being explored by President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, said Hashim Djojohadikusumo - the president’s brother and Indonesia’s special envoy for climate and energy - at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.