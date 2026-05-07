8 suspected Islamic State-linked militants detained in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi
The suspects are believed to be part of a sleeper cell network with affiliations to Mujahidin Indonesia Timur (MIT), an Islamist militant group operating covertly out of Poso.
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s police detained eight suspected militants believed to have links to Islamic State-affiliated group Mujahidin Indonesia Timur (MIT) in Central Sulawesi in the early hours of Wednesday (May 6).
The operation, carried out by Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism unit Densus 88 under the national police, involved coordinated raids across the regencies of Parigi Moutong and Poso.
Indonesia police spokesperson Mayndra Eka Wardhana said that four suspects, identified as A (43), A (46), S (47), and DP (39) were detained in Parigi Moutong while the other four, identified as R (32), AT (29), RP (32), and ZA (37), were arrested in Poso.
The arrests were made in raids conducted between 1.30am and 3.30am local time.
All suspects have been taken in by the elite counterterrorism unit for further questioning.
The suspects are believed to be part of a sleeper cell network with ties to MIT, an Islamic State-linked Islamist militant group operating covertly out of Poso.
Preliminary investigations found that they allegedly spread extremist propaganda through social media posts, videos and other content linked to radicalism and terrorism, reported state news agency Antara.
They are also believed to be involved in other terrorism-related activities.
Among the four suspects arrested in Parigi Moutong, one suspect who was arrested in Tomoli Utara village at around 1.30am, according to local media, was known among locals as a fruit seller who appeared to live a normal life in the community, reported Antara.
The suspect was taken into custody without resistance and officers later seized several items including six machetes, as well as mobile phones and bank cards after searching his home, local media reported.
“The individual sold fruit on a daily basis, so he did not raise suspicion among residents,” head of Tomoli Utara village Jufri Haruji was quoted by Antara as saying on Wednesday.
Jufri added that the arrest shocked residents because there had previously been no visible suspicious activity.
Police spokesperson Wardhana stressed that the operation was part of the government’s sustained efforts to curb radicalisation and protect national security.
"The Densus 88 of the National Police continues to develop and deepen investigations into the eight suspects," he added.
MIT was previously affiliated with Islamic State and linked to several attacks in Indonesia, particularly in Poso. The group has been designated a terrorist organisation by the United States Department of State and sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council since 2015.
The militant group, founded around 2010 by Abu Wardah, better known as Santoso, turned over leadership to Ali Kalora after Santoso was killed by Indonesian police in 2016, though Kalora was subsequently killed in 2021.
The group has now largely been dismantled.
Central Sulawesi has long been a hotspot for extremist networks, where Poso in particular, has been associated with past militant activity and closely monitored by Indonesia’s police.
MIT’s capabilities, however, have weakened following sustained counterterrorism operations.