8 suspected Islamic State-linked militants detained in Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s police detained eight suspected militants believed to have links to Islamic State-affiliated group Mujahidin Indonesia Timur (MIT) in Central Sulawesi in the early hours of Wednesday (May 6).

The operation, carried out by Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism unit Densus 88 under the national police, involved coordinated raids across the regencies of Parigi Moutong and Poso.

Indonesia police spokesperson Mayndra Eka Wardhana said that four suspects, identified as A (43), A (46), S (47), and DP (39) were detained in Parigi Moutong while the other four, identified as R (32), AT (29), RP (32), and ZA (37), were arrested in Poso.

The arrests were made in raids conducted between 1.30am and 3.30am local time.

All suspects have been taken in by the elite counterterrorism unit for further questioning.

The suspects are believed to be part of a sleeper cell network with ties to MIT, an Islamic State-linked Islamist militant group operating covertly out of Poso.

Preliminary investigations found that they allegedly spread extremist propaganda through social media posts, videos and other content linked to radicalism and terrorism, reported state news agency Antara.

They are also believed to be involved in other terrorism-related activities.