Indonesia deploys over 20,000 troops to Jakarta amid wiretapping probe

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s military is deploying more than 20,000 troops and personnel to Jakarta, officials said on Wednesday (Nov 4) as authorities investigate an alleged illegal wiretapping operation targeting President Prabowo Subianto that has led to the detention of two senior police officers and a former police chief.

Among those implicated in the scandal is former national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who was dismissed as Presidential Chief of Staff on Wednesday, just over a month after his appointment.

Army lieutenant Ariyo Windutomo, who heads the Presidential Secretariat, has been appointed acting Presidential Chief of Staff following Listyo’s dismissal.

Authorities however have not confirmed that the military deployment in Jakarta is connected to the wiretapping probe.

Indonesian armed forces spokesperson Muhammad Nas said the troop movement was standard procedure for maintaining national security and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, navy operations assistant Yayan Sofiyan did not elaborate on the purpose of the deployment or respond to questions about whether there were concerns about security or political tensions in Jakarta amid the wiretapping investigation and the arrests.

The first phase of the new military deployment began on Monday with 2,100 personnel from units already stationed in Jakarta.

Troops from outside the capital were to start arriving on Wednesday, bringing the total number of personnel involved to 20,980, according to Yayan

The new deployments include troops from marine and navy units as well as training centers and naval bases from Java and Lampung province. An additional 13,140 personnel have been placed on standby and remain ready for deployment if needed, Sofiyan said.