Indonesia joins other Muslim countries in condemning ‘derogatory remarks’ by 2 India politicians

JAKARTA: Indonesia has joined other Muslim countries in condeming controversial remarks by two Indian politicians, which it said were derogatory against Prophet Muhammad.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by two Indian politicians," said the foreign affairs ministry in a tweet on Monday (Jun 6).

According to the ministry, it had also conveyed the message to the Indian ambassador in Jakarta.

Indionesia, the largest Muslim country in the world, joined other Muslim countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Iran and Saudi Arabia to denounce the remarks against Islam by the Indian politicians.

The two Indian politicians involved were Nupur Sharma, the national spokeswoman of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Delhi BJP’s head of media operations Naveen Kumar Jindal.

The spokeswoman reportedly insulted the prophet and his wife Aisha during a TV debate last Sunday, while her colleague was reported to have posted a now-deleted tweet, which had caused an outcry in India.

Media reports blamed their remarks for clashes in Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. There have also been demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest.

Protests were also reported in the financial capital Mumbai and other Indian cities.