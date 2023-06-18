Trash-for-healthcare: Indonesian doctor accepts discarded plastic bottles in return for treatment

CIANJUR, Indonesia: They are seen as wasteful trash by many, but for some residents of a small city in the Indonesian province of West Java, empty plastic bottles are viewed as potential lifesavers and pathways to affordable healthcare.

Since 2009, Harapan Sehat Clinic – a 2,000sqm facility on a winding country road just outside of Cianjur City – has been providing medical treatments and medicines to the needy for the price of ten plastic bottles.

“I wanted to create a sustainable programme which not only helps others, but also allows people to make their contribution for the sake of this planet. I consulted with my wife and thought that one issue (we can tackle) is plastic,” the clinic’s founder and director, 43-year-old general practitioner Yusuf Nugraha, told CNA.

Plastic waste is a big problem in Indonesia, whose 270 million population produced 12.6 million tonnes of plastic waste last year, according to data from Indonesia’s environment ministry.

Meanwhile, a study from environmental group Zero Waste Indonesia Alliance suggests that only nine per cent of plastic waste in Indonesia are recycled while the rest end up in landfills or polluting the country’s rivers and oceans.