Sick and pregnant: Rescued canines shine spotlight on fight to end dog meat trade in Indonesia

BOGOR, Indonesia: In between roaming about a dog shelter - her new home since she was rescued from a truck bound for a slaughterhouse - Sasha occasionally checked out her newborn puppies sleeping soundly in a pet bed.

Lying on a white and turquoise blanket, the five puppies were only a few weeks old, still unable to open their eyes, let alone walk.

Upon waking up, the puppies squeaked and crawled in search of their mother. Sasha dutifully tended to them.

The mongrel, estimated to be just over one year old, appeared to be relishing her new role as a mother, a life which would have been impossible without the help of the police and animal rights activists.

Just after midnight on Nov 24, Sasha and 53 other dogs were rescued from a truck heading to a makeshift slaughterhouse in Sukoharjo regency in Indonesia’s Central Java province.

“The dogs were incredibly emaciated. Many of them had wounds from where they had been caught and mishandled. They were severely dehydrated and … incredibly traumatised psychologically from the ordeal,” Lola Webber of non-for-profit group Humane Society International (HSI) told CNA.