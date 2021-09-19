‘I want my viewers to get that adrenaline rush’: Drone enthusiast in Indonesia turns passion into career

JAKARTA: Flying at a breakneck speed, the small racing drone approached an open doorway at the top floor of a newly finished interchange station in a bustling Jakarta district.

The pilot, Rifky Widianto, made no attempt to slow down as the drone entered the station at an angle, narrowly missing the door’s metal trim.

Inside, the drone continued its dizzyingly fast pace, zipping down staircases and manoeuvring through small corridors. Occasionally, Mr Widianto – with his eyes glued to the head-mounted display he was wearing – flew his drone close to the ground or just centimetres away from obstacles.

“I want my viewers to get that adrenaline rush when watching my videos,” he told CNA.

Thanks to his intrepidness in navigating through tight spaces, Mr Widianto quickly rose to become one of the top players in Indonesia’s aerial photography and videography industry.

The 35-year-old is now one of the most sought-after drone pilots in the country, attracting clients ranging from property developers looking to promote their latest apartment units to oil and gas companies in need of a campaign video.