Indonesia says Chinese coast guard ship driven from disputed waters

JAKARTA: Indonesia said on Thursday (Oct 24) it drove out a Chinese coast guard vessel from contested waters in the South China Sea twice in recent days, the latest move by a Southeast Asian nation against Beijing's actions in the strategic waterway.

Chinese vessels have occasionally entered Indonesia-claimed areas of the North Natuna Sea at the southern edge of the South China Sea, drawing protests from Jakarta.

"The China Coast Guard ship re-entered the Indonesian jurisdiction in the North Natuna Sea on Wednesday," Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

An Indonesian coast guard ship intercepted the boat and drove it from the area, it said.

The agency said the vessel first entered contested waters on Monday and when an Indonesian ship tried to contact the Chinese boat by radio, the Chinese coast guard said the area was part of Beijing's jurisdiction.

The ship was "disturbing the activity of a survey" being conducted by state-owned oil company Pertamina, it said.

An Indonesian coast guard ship shadowed the ship and drove it away.

Huge unexploited oil and gas deposits are believed to lie under the South China Sea's seabed, though estimates vary greatly.