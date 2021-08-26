Indonesia warns early rainy season may trigger more natural disasters

JAKARTA: Indonesia may experience more natural disasters in the coming months as the country's annual rainy season is expected to start earlier and be more severe this year, the country's meteorological agency, BMKG, said on Thursday (Aug 26)

Indonesia's rainy season is expected to begin a month earlier than usual in September.

"BMKG urges local governments and the public to be aware, anticipate and take early mitigation actions to avoid and reduce disaster risks," it said in a statement, adding that the peak of the rainy season will occur in January and February next year.

Disasters linked to the weather conditions could include hail, lightning and tornadoes, it said, noting heavier rainfall was expected in many parts of the archipelago including in Java and Sulawesi, as well as part of Sumatra, Papua and Borneo.