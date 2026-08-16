Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 53, aftershocks hamper rescue efforts

FEAR OF AFTERSHOCKS

At a now-closed port in Maumere, littered with debris from a collapsed roof and walls, residents told Reuters they were scared of aftershocks.

The disaster agency said on Sunday nearly a thousand aftershocks had been recorded since the quake.

Nearby, hundreds of residents filled a sports stadium, which has been designated as an evacuation spot.

As the sun was setting, residents stood in line to get warm drinks. Some mothers hooked pieces of clothing to tent frames to form makeshift cradles for their babies. Other children played soccer outside.

Margaretha Movaldes Da Maga Bapa, head of the region's disaster mitigation agency, said the quake had brought back memories of the one residents experienced in 1992.

"We've had quakes often. But this one really brings back the trauma of the one from 1992," she said, as aid such as food and tents filled her office in trucks.

Suryaman, a rescue agency official, told Reuters the priority was clearing rubble in the most-affected areas of Manggarai, East Manggarai and Nagekeo to find people possibly still trapped under rubble.

Suryaman said the agency had not received missing person reports but added that landslides and aftershocks were impeding the search.

More than 3,500 military and police officers have been deployed to the region, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya said in a statement.

Power supply was nearly fully restored, but authorities were still working on fixing distribution lines, state utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara said Sunday.

The East Nusa Tenggara government has declared an emergency for the province, BNPB said, a move that allows authorities to mobilise resources and funding.

Geology expert Dwikorita Karnawati said the region was at risk of earthquakes due to the "Flores back-arc thrust fault", a major system of west-east thrust faults.

The area of the quake was hit in 1992 by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake that caused extensive destruction, Indonesia's geophysics agency said.