Rescuers search for survivors as Indonesian quake death toll rises to 40

INDONESIA: Rescuers combed through debris for survivors on Saturday (Aug 15) after a powerful earthquake struck off Indonesia's eastern Flores island, killing at least 40 people, according to a disaster official.

A second strong quake was recorded thousands of kilometres away on Sumatra island in the west of the archipelago 12 hours later, but there were no initial reports of damage or casualties there.

Rescue official Fathur Rahman said the death toll from the Flores island quake had risen to 40 by Saturday evening, with 50 people injured.

Suharyanto, the head of Indonesia's national disaster mitigation agency, said earlier that people were trapped in several buildings.

"These will be the initial targets of the disaster response teams," said Suharyanto, who, like many Indonesians, uses one name.

Two helicopters and a plane were being readied to assist in rescue operations.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen offered help from the bloc's Copernicus Earth observation satellites.

"Europe stands ready to deploy Copernicus, our eyes in the sky, to support search and rescue efforts. Indonesia, we stand with you," she wrote on X.

Dozens of houses and other buildings were damaged when the 7.7-magnitude quake hit the popular tourist island in Indonesia's east.

Suharyanto said about 2,000 people had evacuated.

"I have never felt an earthquake this big," Yulian Juita Ekalia, who lives in Ruteng city more than 100km west of the epicentre, told AFP by telephone.

"It felt like we were on a trampoline; it was really scary," said the 37-year-old university lecturer, who was jolted awake at around 5.30am local time.

"As I rushed to get outside, everything in the house fell down: The television, my son's trophies, the dish racks, suitcases on top of the wardrobes. When I got outside, my son and neighbours were already there, screaming in fear."