5.7-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Java island: USGS

JAKARTA: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday (Dec 3), the United States Geological Survey said, less than two weeks after another quake in the same province that left more than 330 people dead.

The quake struck on land at a depth of 112km and the epicentre was located 18km southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The country's meteorological agency, known as BKMG, gave a higher magnitude of 6.4 for the quake, which also shook buildings in capital Jakarta, according to an AFP journalist.

The agency said the tremor had caused buildings to shake in the West Java town of Garut and warned residents near the epicentre to beware of potential aftershocks.

But there was no threat of a tsunami, it said.