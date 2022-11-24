Aftershocks, heavy rain hamper Indonesia earthquake rescuers

CIANJUR: Driving rain and the danger of landslides disrupted work of Indonesian rescue workers searching on Wednesday (Nov 23) for survivors of an earthquake that killed 271 people, with an official warning that time was running out for anyone trapped in rubble.

Monday's 5.6 magnitude quake caused extensive damage in the town of Cianjur, in mountains about 75km south of the capital, Jakarta. Forty people remained missing.

Recovery efforts on a rainy Wednesday focused on Cugenang, one of the worst-hit districts, where at least one village is believed to have been buried under a landslide.

Helicopters were due to drop food and water to two villages that could not be reached by road, said Henri Alfiandi, chief of the search and rescue agency.

He said the chances of anyone trapped in rubble surviving three days after the quake were increasingly slim but the danger of aftershocks triggering more landslides down rain-soaked slopes had delayed his teams.

"Because the quake was quite strong and raining, we feared there would be landslides. But we have continued the evacuation process now," Henri told Reuters.