Search for Indonesia quake victims underway on Independence Day

ENDE, Indonesia: Rescuers in eastern Indonesia will comb through collapsed buildings on Monday (Aug 17) to find anyone who might still be trapped under rubble after a deadly quake that killed at least 53 people, as the country marks its Independence Day reeling from the impact of fresh tremors.

Saturday's disaster in the province of East Nusa Tenggara was the country's deadliest since a 2022 quake killed hundreds in West Java. The official death toll was at 53 as of late Sunday.

The quake also caused landslides and blocked roads across Indonesia's southernmost province, including the regions of Sikka and Manggarai.

Thousands were evacuated, with many sheltering in tents outdoors and afraid to return to their homes due to fears of aftershocks.

There were nearly 1,600 aftershocks in the province as of Monday, local media reported the geophysics agency chief as saying.

The agency reported a 5.6 quake in Nagekeo region, near the initial epicentre, on Monday morning.