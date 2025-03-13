Indonesian cop allegedly molested children, recorded abuse in case flagged by Australian police

JAKARTA: More than four children may have been sexually assaulted by an Indonesian police officer whose recordings of the abuse ended up on an Australian pornographic website, according to the Indonesian Commission for Child Protection.

Investigations are still ongoing against Fajar Widyadharma Lukman, the police chief of Ngada regency in East Nusa Tenggara province, who allegedly assaulted four children aged three to 14 last June.

The abuse came to light after the videos on the Australian site drew the attention of Australian police. They alerted the Indonesian authorities through the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection in January.

This prompted an investigation by the East Nusa Tenggara police.

Fajar was arrested on Feb 20 by the National Police’s Internal Affairs Division (Propam) and transferred to the National Police Headquarters in Jakarta. He was officially named a suspect on Thursday (Mar 13).

Fajar allegedly abused the children at a hotel in Kupang, the provincial capital, said East Nusa Tenggara Police Director of General Crime Investigation Patar Silalahi, as reported by news outlet Kompas.

Speaking to CNA on Wednesday (Mar 12), Dian Sasmita, a spokesperson from the Indonesian Commission for Child Protection, called it a “very serious case of sexual violence against children” and said there is a “strong possibility” of more victims out there.

As a public official “who has authority and power”, there is a heightened risk Fajar committed more similar offences, she noted.

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) is an independent state institution, but its budget is under the women empowerment ministry.

The commission has called on the police, along with East Nusa Tenggara’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Technical Implementation Unit, to conduct further investigations, especially to identify any other potential victims.