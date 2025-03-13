Indonesian cop allegedly molested children, recorded abuse in case flagged by Australian police
Investigations are ongoing against Fajar Widyadharma Lukman, the police chief of Ngada regency in East Nusa Tenggara province, who allegedly assaulted four children aged three to 14 last June.
JAKARTA: More than four children may have been sexually assaulted by an Indonesian police officer whose recordings of the abuse ended up on an Australian pornographic website, according to the Indonesian Commission for Child Protection.
The abuse came to light after the videos on the Australian site drew the attention of Australian police. They alerted the Indonesian authorities through the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection in January.
This prompted an investigation by the East Nusa Tenggara police.
Fajar was arrested on Feb 20 by the National Police’s Internal Affairs Division (Propam) and transferred to the National Police Headquarters in Jakarta. He was officially named a suspect on Thursday (Mar 13).
Fajar allegedly abused the children at a hotel in Kupang, the provincial capital, said East Nusa Tenggara Police Director of General Crime Investigation Patar Silalahi, as reported by news outlet Kompas.
Speaking to CNA on Wednesday (Mar 12), Dian Sasmita, a spokesperson from the Indonesian Commission for Child Protection, called it a “very serious case of sexual violence against children” and said there is a “strong possibility” of more victims out there.
As a public official “who has authority and power”, there is a heightened risk Fajar committed more similar offences, she noted.
The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) is an independent state institution, but its budget is under the women empowerment ministry.
The commission has called on the police, along with East Nusa Tenggara’s Women’s and Children’s Protection Technical Implementation Unit, to conduct further investigations, especially to identify any other potential victims.
NINE WITNESSES QUESTIONED
The East Nusa Tenggara Regional Police are still investigating the case and have questioned nine witnesses, including a 15-year-old girl who brought victims to meet Fajar, according to Kompas.
The 15-year-old, identified as F, received 3 million rupiah (US$183) for bringing a victim to the hotel, where the latter was then molested by Fajar.
Fajar allegedly recorded the abuse, and the video ended up on the Australian pornographic site. It is unclear who uploaded the video and the police have not been able to confirm whether the video was sold.
Other media outlets reported that Fajar allegedly used an instant messaging application to persuade another victim, a 14-year-old girl, to meet him at a hotel.
He then took the girl to a room where she was allegedly assaulted. The girl was then pressured to invite a friend, who became Fajar’s next victim.
East Nusa Tenggara Regional Police's public relations head Henry Novika Chandra emphasised that the investigation is being conducted professionally and transparently, in accordance with the law.
Besides allegations of sexual assault, Fajar also tested positive for drug use based on a urine test, Henry said.
Chairperson of the province’s Child Protection Agency Veronika Ata said Fajar’s alleged actions could be classified as sexual exploitation and human trafficking.
Veronika said that if convicted, the appropriate punishment would be chemical castration, which is legal in Indonesia under Law No.17 of 2016 on Child Protection.
The province’s police director Patar told the media that Fajar is likely to be charged under Article 6(c) and Article 14 of Law No. 12 of 2022, which deals with sexual violence crimes. If convicted, Fajar could face 12 years in prison.
VICTIMS ARE IN “SAFE PROTECTION”
The Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Protection told CNA it is aware of three alleged victims of Fajar, and said they are being cared for.
“None of them have fled. They are in safe protection. Two of the victims are still being accompanied by their parents, so they do not need to stay at a safe house,” said Ciput Eka Purwianti, the ministry’s assistant deputy for child protection.
Social workers from Kupang and East Nusa Tenggara province also continue to provide psychological support to the victims.
The ministry works with the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK), the Indonesian Child Protection Commission, the police and other child protection agencies to coordinate efforts in the country.
It is committed to ensuring that the case is handled according to the law on sexual violence crimes in the country, which guarantees the protection of the victims’ rights throughout the process, from investigation to recovery and empowerment, said Ciput.
This includes the process of interviewing the victims, she said.
“Victims of sexual violence should only be interviewed once. If additional evidence is needed, investigators should use recorded interviews so that the child does not have to repeat their testimony multiple times,” Ciput added.
The women empowerment ministry also strives to make the investigation process child-friendly by ensuring that investigators do not wear official uniforms that could potentially cause fear or intimidate the victims.
Indonesia’s 2024 National Survey on Children and Adolescents’ Life Experiences found that half of those aged 13 to 17 in the country have experienced some form of violence during their lives.
“While statistics on reported sexual assault cases have increased every year, this does not mean that violence has increased but increasing public awareness, which is a good sign,” Ciput added.
“Sexual violence is still an emergency. Non-contact sexual violence has affected 4 per cent of girls and 4 per cent of boys; this figure does not even include contact sexual violence,” she said.