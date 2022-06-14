Global economic recovery from the pandemic overshadowed by food, energy supply disruptions: Indonesian finance minister

Given the hurdles, Indonesia is remaining open minded and prepared to adjust its policies, Mdm Indrawati said.

“So calibration, recalibration, is really required. This is also what the G20 is discussing … It is not like there is one template, dogmatic policy or direction but we have to really look at the data and what needs to be redesigned in terms of our policy.”

She noted that Indonesia is currently experiencing a commodity boom.

”So the revenue increases very, very strongly. While the spending will be allocated to the most important priorities.”

She outlined two current priorities for Indonesia. The first is to protect the people’s purchasing power when it comes to household consumption, which accounts for about 54 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product, said the minister.

“The second, is trying to continue supporting the momentum of the recovery, whether this is through investments or exports, which have now increased very dramatically because of the global recovery.

“And then, at the same time, we are trying to create a consolidation process for our fiscal policy, so our budget should become healthier with this commodity boom and scaling down the support because our household consumption has already recovered,” she noted.

Mdm Indrawati noted that Indonesia’s unemployment rate has dropped from 6.2 per cent last year to 5.8 per cent currently.

However, she said that the recovery process is still in its infancy and “very fragile".

Household consumption will depend on people’s purchasing power which is dependent on their income, she explained.

In order to ensure that inflation will not impact spending power, the government will continue to give and even increase subsidies, especially amid high fuel prices globally, she said.

“These are all (measures) how we try to combine between so many complex challenges, which overshadow the recovery process that is not smooth and simple,” she said, adding that Indonesia’s fiscal policy will need to be flexible as priorities change along the way.

“During the pandemic our priorities were health and social safety net. During this food and energy shock, our priority is trying to protect the purchasing power of the people.”

When the pandemic began in 2020, Indonesia experienced its first recession in 22 years as its economy contracted by 2.07 per cent.

But it bounced back last year with a 3.69 per cent growth.

This year, the central bank projects economic growth to be between 4.7 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

In May, the country’s inflation rate was 3.55 per cent, the highest since December 2017. However, this was still within Bank Indonesia’s target range of between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.