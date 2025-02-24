Indonesia launches sovereign wealth fund to manage assets worth US$900 billion; initial budget to kickstart 20 ‘strategic projects’
JAKARTA: A new Indonesian sovereign wealth fund aims to manage the assets of all state-owned enterprises in the country worth more than US$900 billion, with President Prabowo Subianto saying that the fund will invest in 20 or more high-impact national projects this year.
Speaking at the launch of the Daya Anagata Nusantara - or Danantara - fund on Monday (Feb 24), Prabowo said that the first wave of investments worth US$20 billion would be used for “strategic projects” involving nickel, bauxite, copper, food production, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, oil refineries and petrochemical plants.
“These are the sectors that will determine our future, our resilience and our nation's independence,” said Prabowo.
When assuming office in late October, Prabowo had set a target annual economic growth of 8 per cent. It currently is at about 5 per cent.
Prabowo on Monday said Indonesia is ready to collaborate with everyone, including foreign partners, to make Danantara a success story and create new jobs.
“Indonesia sends a clear message to all friends and partners worldwide (that) Indonesia is open for collaboration, open for business, open for investment, and open to shared prosperity,” he said.
“Danantara Indonesia will allow us to expand our international cooperation, and I hope that all global partners will recognise Indonesia’s potential not just as an emerging economy but also as a pillar of regional stability and shared progress.”
Monday’s launch comes after Southeast Asia’s biggest economy saw a wave of student protests in major Indonesian cities last week as a result of the government’s budget cuts to fund Prabowo’s flagship programme - the free nutritious meal initiative for students - and Danantara.
The government’s recent state budget cuts enabled it to save about US$44 billion, about US$20 billion of which will be used for Danantara.
“We are determined to become a developed country,” said Prabowo.
“We have already proven our commitment to managing Indonesia’s wealth and assets with very careful financial discipline and responsible governance in our first 100 days.”
Danantara is headed by Investment and Downstreaming Minister Rosan Roeslani, who was also Prabowo’s head of presidential campaign team during last year’s election.
State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir is the chairman of the supervisory board of the fund.
Prabowo’s predecessor Joko Widodo and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono - as well as former vice-presidents Ma’ruf Amin, Jusuf Kalla and Boediono - attended Monday’s event.
They shared the stage with Prabowo, Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Rosan and Erick as Danantara was officially launched in Jakarta.
Danantara is Indonesia’s second sovereign wealth fund after Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), which was launched during Widodo’s time in office.
Indonesia had 65 state-owned enterprises as of 2023, but it slashed some for efficiency last year to eventually only have 30 companies.