Fewer Indonesians expected to travel home for Eid amid rising travel costs

JAKARTA: Every year, Faisal Ikhrom and his mother make the lengthy journey from Jakarta, where they live, to their hometown on the East Java island of Madura to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The trip takes at least 15 hours due to multiple stops and road congestion, but reunites the family for the holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

However, they are travelling separately this year as getting an affordable bus ticket has not been easy – cheaper fares are few and far between, and are snapped up as soon as they are released.

"We have gone back and forth twice to buy our tickets, because the price was still not suitable for us,” Faisal told CNA as he sent his mother off at a bus station last Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who works as a barista in a Jakarta cafe, hopes to be able to clinch a ticket before Eid, which falls on Mar 31.

Around the same time last year, they paid US$39 for a ticket each way. This time, the price has soared to upwards of US$50.

With the price tag so steep, his older brother has made plans to stay in the capital for the holiday instead of travelling home.

DRASTIC DROP IN TRAVELLERS

Faisal’s family is not the only one that will be missing their loved ones this holiday season.

A survey by the nation’s Transportation Policy Agency showed there will be almost 100 million fewer Indonesians on the road during this year’s travel rush, mostly deterred by high transportation costs

Nearly 147 million people are expected to journey home over this period, significantly less than last year’s 242 million.