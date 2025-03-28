Fewer Indonesians expected to travel home for Eid amid rising travel costs
About 100 million less people are expected on Indonesia's roads in this annual exodus for the holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
JAKARTA: Every year, Faisal Ikhrom and his mother make the lengthy journey from Jakarta, where they live, to their hometown on the East Java island of Madura to celebrate Eid al-Fitr.
The trip takes at least 15 hours due to multiple stops and road congestion, but reunites the family for the holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
However, they are travelling separately this year as getting an affordable bus ticket has not been easy – cheaper fares are few and far between, and are snapped up as soon as they are released.
"We have gone back and forth twice to buy our tickets, because the price was still not suitable for us,” Faisal told CNA as he sent his mother off at a bus station last Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who works as a barista in a Jakarta cafe, hopes to be able to clinch a ticket before Eid, which falls on Mar 31.
Around the same time last year, they paid US$39 for a ticket each way. This time, the price has soared to upwards of US$50.
With the price tag so steep, his older brother has made plans to stay in the capital for the holiday instead of travelling home.
DRASTIC DROP IN TRAVELLERS
Faisal’s family is not the only one that will be missing their loved ones this holiday season.
A survey by the nation’s Transportation Policy Agency showed there will be almost 100 million fewer Indonesians on the road during this year’s travel rush, mostly deterred by high transportation costs
Nearly 147 million people are expected to journey home over this period, significantly less than last year’s 242 million.
With lesser travellers, bus operators are feeling the pinch.
Bus service company Pandawa 87, which operates several routes in East Java, said business has been quieter.
“There is clearly a big drop (in passengers) this year (compared with) last year – we can say it is more than 50 per cent,” said its manager Hadi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
MORE TRAIN SERVICES
Rail remains a popular mode of transportation for Indonesians during homecoming travel as trains are much faster than road vehicles that are often plagued by traffic conditions.
Madam Karya, for instance, used to travel to Central Java by minivan in the past – a journey that took almost a full day and night from the capital.
"The minivan will depart at 8am, but it makes many pickup stops first. (We) arrive at our house in Central Java at 4am the next day,” she told CNA.
This year, she and her husband managed to score train tickets and are looking forward to a much shorter trip of about five to six hours.
Train frequencies have been increased to cope with the annual exodus, with more than 4.5 million train tickets provided nationwide. But like buses, cheap seats – which start at US$6 – sell out fast.
CONGESTION TO CONTINUE ON ROADS
Still, 147 million people on the move represent some 52 per cent of Indonesia’s 281 million population and heavy traffic is expected across the nation.
Authorities have taken steps to mitigate congestion by issuing advisories, making available more transportation and deploying security personnel.
To offset the high prices, some state-owned businesses have also offered discounts, promotions and free trips home.
Analysts said that Indonesia’s budget efficiency measures are hurting the economy, and urged authorities to boost spending.
"(Indonesia’s) strategy was wrong from the start. The budget efficiency measures were too excessive,” said Eko Listiyanto, a director at the Jakarta-based Institute for Development of Economics and Finance.
He added that the measures “went too far” and impacted household essentials, not just in urban areas but also in the countryside.
“Everyone is affected. Not going home doesn’t mean not wanting to go home, but not able to go home because money is tight,” he said.