5 hot-button issues set to figure strongly in Indonesia’s presidential, legislative elections

JAKARTA: From bread-and-butter issues to geopolitical rivalry, several issues will be the main concerns of Indonesians when they head to the polls on Feb 14 next year to elect a new president and parliament members, say analysts.

Topping the list is the state of the economy as people grapple with increased cost of living, unemployment and inflation, and how the new president will help cushion the impact through policies and schemes.

Efforts to improve connectivity within the vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, which will help grow the country’s economy, will also be an issue the next president must handle.

President Joko Widodo, barred from running as the constitution only allows a person to stay in power for two terms, has pushed for numerous infrastructure projects during his tenure, which voters will want to know if they will be continued under a new administration.

But during the campaign period from Nov 28 to Feb 10, candidates will likely use identity politics to attract voters through religious or racial-based rhetoric, which analysts fear could polarise communities like in previous elections.

On Thursday (Oct 19), two presidential hopefuls - namely former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo - and their vice-candidate picks registered themselves with the country’s general elections commission.

Presidential candidate front-runner Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, however, has yet to name his running mate.

Indonesia’s elections come amid intense geopolitical rivalry in the region, and how the next leader plans to navigate the country in its relationships with the United States, China and other major powers will be a crucial factor for voters.

CNA explores the five hot-button issues in Indonesia’s upcoming elections.