Indonesia court to rule on voting system change as election nears

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Constitutional Court is expected to issue a ruling on Thursday (Jun 15) on a bid to change the country's voting system, an official said, a case that has sparked concern about a possible delay to an election that is just eight months away.

The case filed by several politicians, including a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Struggle Party (PDI-P), seeks a return of a closed ballot list system that was scrapped in 2008, where voters choose parties instead of local candidates.

Of the nine factions in parliament, eight have opposed changing the system, which they say would be regressive and undemocratic.

Some legal and political experts have warned that the procedures involved in changing the balloting so close to the February 2024 polls would make a delay possible.

"The possibility of an election delay is high if the ruling is a closed system," said Bivitri Susanti of Indonesia's Jentera School of Law, adding that the election commission would need time to implement the necessary changes.

Fajar Laksono, the court spokesperson, confirmed that a decision on the voting system was expected on Thursday.