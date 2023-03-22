Indonesia offers US$458 subsidy for electric motorcycles in bid to spur EV adoption

JAKARTA: In a bid to increase the mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, the Indonesian government has introduced a subsidy for the purchase of electric motorcycles.
The 7 million rupiah (USS$458) subsidy for the purchase of the electric motorcycles, however, is only available to selected groups of people.
These include those who are registered as beneficiaries of the people’s business credit programme, micro business productive assistance, those who are on wage subsidy assistance as well as those in households that are given electricity subsidies.
In a statement on Tuesday (Mar 21), Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the subsidy aims to speed up the growth of the electric vehicles ecosystem in Indonesia.
"To accelerate the formation of the electric vehicle ecosystem, the government has issued a policy of providing assistance for the purchase of two-wheeled electric vehicles which comes into effect from Mar 20, 2023," Mr Agus said.
He added that the implementation of the subsidies will be supported by an independent verification agency.
According to the director general of Metal, Machinery, Transportation Equipment, and Electronics Industry of the Ministry of Industry Taufiek Bawazier, the electric motorcycles eligible for the subsidies will need to be registered.
These vehicles must then meet the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) value requirement of at least 40 per cent. The TKDN refers to the quantity of domestic components in a good or service.
Earlier on Monday, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that 7 trillion rupiah in state funds will be set aside for the subsidies.
According to Reuters, Mdm Mulyani said that the subsidies will cover the sale of 800,000 new electric motorcycles as well as the conversion of 200,000 combustion engine motorcycles.
Earlier in December, Mr Agus said the Indonesian government aims to offer a subsidy of more than US$5,000 on every sale of an electric car in the country.
He said then that the incentives will be offered to buyers of electric vehicles produced by firms with factories in the country.
Indonesia aims to have at least 1.2 million electric bikes and 35,000 electric vehicles in use by 2024.
As of October last year, there were some 32,000 electric motorcycles on Indonesia’s roads, according to local media reports.