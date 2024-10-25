How Chinese car makers are helping Indonesia’s EV dreams

JAKARTA: Indonesian Gunawan, who goes by one name, is in the market for his family’s second electric vehicle.

He was encouraged by his son's driving ease.

"My son’s experience with EVs has been very easy. He just goes to service the car every six months, they check it, and the cost is definitely much cheaper than a conventional car," he told CNA.

Gunawan is part of a growing group of Indonesians opting for EVs.

Latest data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries (Gaikindo) showed that sales of electric cars from January to August this year surged by 177 per cent year-on-year and contributed over 4 per cent to total national car sales.

Indonesia is aiming to have 2 million electric cars and 13 million electric motorcycles on its roads by 2030.