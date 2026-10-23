Indonesia seeks to rev up domestic EV production amid rising demand

JAKARTA: Indonesia is looking to expand domestic electric vehicle production and strengthen its battery supply chain as more motorists turn to electric cars and motorcycles to save on fuel and maintenance costs.

The government is banking on the country's vast nickel reserves, growing consumer demand and policies aimed at encouraging local manufacturing to accelerate the shift towards electric mobility.

But questions remain over whether Indonesia can sustain the momentum, with a long-awaited EV incentive scheme yet to be implemented and concerns emerging over whether subsidies would be better spent on improving public transportation.

GROWING APPETITE FOR EVs

For some EV owners, the appeal lies primarily in the lower cost of ownership.

"In terms of cost, it's much cheaper. I don't need to worry about maintenance. The most I ever do is just check the brakes. It's highly efficient and charging it is also very cheap," said Lie, an EV owner in Jakarta. Like many Indonesians, he goes by one name.

Another motorist, Taryon, pointed to the convenience of electric motorcycles, which are increasingly becoming a familiar sight on the capital's streets.

"Compared to other types of motorcycles, electric bikes are more comfortable and easier to handle," he said.

Electric motorcycles make up the largest segment of Indonesia's battery-powered EV sale this year, reflecting the country's heavy reliance on two-wheelers for daily commuting.