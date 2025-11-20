Indonesia evacuates stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities evacuated more than 900 people and were facilitating the safe return on Thursday (Nov 20) of 170 climbers stranded after the eruption of its Semeru volcano, one of the country's tallest mountains.

The alert level was maintained at its highest after Semeru on Java island erupted 10 times on Wednesday, emitting massive plumes of ash and sending lava and rocks as far as 13km down its slopes, officials said.