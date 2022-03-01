Indonesia extends AstraZeneca vaccine shelf life as 6 million doses near expiry

JAKARTA: Indonesia has extended the shelf life of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to nine months, as nearly six million doses it received in donations were in danger of expiring, a health ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday (Mar 1).

The decision underscores challenges many developing countries face in their slow inoculation campaigns, as vaccines donated by wealthy countries arrive with a relatively short shelf life of just a few months or even weeks.

Indonesia, which reported record daily infections in mid-February due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant, has fully vaccinated about 53 per cent of its population of 270 million. That compares with more than 70 per cent in richer nations.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a health ministry spokesperson, told Reuters it had six million doses of vaccines set to expire at the end of February, but only 200,000 of them had expired after it extended the shelf life of the AstraZeneca shot to nine months from six.

"The food and drugs agency extended the expiry date ... based on new available data about its efficacy," she said.

The expired vaccines are from Sinovac and Moderna Inc and add to 1.1 million expired doses that Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in January the country had discarded.

AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.