Indonesia’s new extramarital sex laws will encourage ‘revenge’ reporting, says researcher

SINGAPORE: Indonesia’s new laws criminalising premarital sex and cohabitation cannot be broadly enforced due to the sheer population size of the world’s third largest democracy, said an analyst.

The "toxic" revised bill however provides an avenue for extortion and revenge by family members who disagree with a person’s lifestyle or choice of partner, researcher Andreas Harsono said on Friday (Dec 9).

Under the new law, people who have sex outside of marriage or cohabit can be reported to the police - but only by immediate family members, such as parents, spouses and children.

“This law provides an avenue for extortion, for ... parents with LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) children (who) want them to be so-called normal. They can use this (law) in revenge or to raise their anger against their own children,” he said.

“This is the danger of this law, it is toxic. If you have problems, then this is a mechanism to bring a very private matter into the public domain,” Mr Harsono told CNA’s Asia Now.